Inter Miami sent Lionel Messi 'options' ultimatum by head coach Javier Mascherano after Herons held to goalless draw by Al Ahly in FIFA Club World Cup opener
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has urged the squad to get the best out of Lionel Messi after frustrating Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly.
- Inter Miami draw CWC opener against Al-Ahly
- Mascherano urges Herons to help Messi out
- The Argentine came closest to scoring for his side