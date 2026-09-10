Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul's brutal World Cup taunt to Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski revealed

Familiar Liga faces reunited on Wednesday night as Chicago Fire squared off against Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The highly anticipated fixture ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, but the football was quickly overshadowed by late drama.

A host of global superstars took to the pitch, including Lionel Messi, Casemiro, Lewandowski and De Paul. Fans in attendance were initially treated to an entertaining spectacle featuring stunning goals from both sides.

However, tensions boiled over in the closing moments of the match. A furious altercation broke out on the pitch, entirely shifting the spotlight away from the final result and the earlier moments of individual brilliance.