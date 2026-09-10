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Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul's brutal World Cup taunt to Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski revealed
Former Liga stars reunite in MLS
Familiar Liga faces reunited on Wednesday night as Chicago Fire squared off against Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The highly anticipated fixture ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, but the football was quickly overshadowed by late drama.
A host of global superstars took to the pitch, including Lionel Messi, Casemiro, Lewandowski and De Paul. Fans in attendance were initially treated to an entertaining spectacle featuring stunning goals from both sides.
However, tensions boiled over in the closing moments of the match. A furious altercation broke out on the pitch, entirely shifting the spotlight away from the final result and the earlier moments of individual brilliance.
De Paul brutally taunts Lewandowski
As the match neared its conclusion, a fiery confrontation erupted between De Paul and Lewandowski. The two stars exchanged heated words, culminating in a striking insult from the Argentine midfielder.
De Paul did not hold back when confronting the legendary Polish striker. "Who are you, fool? I won two Copa Americas and a World Cup. And you?" the midfielder appeared to say to his rival, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The brutal jibe about international silverware did not sit well with the veteran forward. Lewandowski reacted angrily, shoving the World Cup winner and instantly sparking a mass brawl on the pitch in the final minutes.
Lewandowski volley and Messi magic
Before the late chaos ensued, Lewandowski had actually opened the scoring in spectacular fashion. The veteran striker fired his side ahead with a magnificent volley.
The lead, however, was relatively short-lived. The Herons fought their way back into the contest through an unlikely goalscorer inside the penalty area. Casemiro levelled the scoreline with a powerful header. The Brazilian midfielder rose highest to meet a pinpoint corner delivery from Messi, ensuring the spoils were shared before the late tensions erupted.
- AFP
MLS authorities await referee report
Following the ugly scenes in the final minutes, both teams will now await the referee's official match report. The late brawl could result in retrospective disciplinary action or fines for the players and franchises involved.
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