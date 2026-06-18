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Inter confirm Cristian Chivu contract extension after Serie A and Coppa Italia double success
Nerazzurri reward double-winning coach
Following a season that exceeded all expectations, Inter have moved quickly to secure the long-term future of Chivu. The Romanian tactician, who transitioned from his role with the Primavera to the senior team in June 2025, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs for the next two years.
The club announced the news via an official statement: "Inter is delighted to announce the contract renewal of coach Cristian Chivu. Thanks to the new agreement, the coach will lead the Nerazzurri until 2028." This provides total stability for the club as they look to build on a campaign that saw them clinch their 21st league title and 10th Coppa Italia.
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A record-breaking debut campaign
Chivu's first year in charge of the senior squad was nothing short of historic. Over the course of 58 matches, he transformed the side into a dominant force, culminating in a domestic double. His achievements were recognised by the league, as he was named Coach of the Season for by Lega Calcio Serie A, further cementing his status as one of Europe's top emerging coaches.
The Romanian has joined an elite group of managers in Inter's history books. He is now the fifth coach to win the Scudetto in his debut season at the club, following the footsteps of Arpad Weisz (1929-30), Alfredo Foni (1952-53), Giovanni Invernizzi (1970-71) and Jose Mourinho (2008-09). Furthermore, he is the first person in Inter history to win both the league and the Coppa Italia in the same year as both a player and a manager.
Embodying the spirit of Interismo
Beyond the trophies, Chivu has been praised for his deep connection to the club's values. When he took the job, he cited "pride, loyalty, and Interismo" as his guiding principles. This philosophy has resonated with the locker room, leading to a culture of sacrifice where the coach often insists on letting his players take the limelight during trophy celebrations.
His leadership was famously displayed during the recent Coppa Italia triumph in Rome, where he initially stepped back to let the squad enjoy the podium alone. He practised similar humility during the Scudetto celebrations at San Siro, only lifting the trophy after being pushed forward by Lautaro Martinez and the rest of the squad.
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Lautaro hails perfect Chivu
Lautaro had praised Chivu following the Coppa Italia triumph last month, telling Sport Mediaset: "It means a lot, because it was not easy after what happened last season to get back on track, but we managed a truly remarkable season. We showed good results, performances, and intensity, so I am proud that we are finishing with another trophy that means so much.
"There is always so much talk about Inter, but you have to look at what we’ve achieved over so many years. We have to keep just sticking to our path; this is another trophy. We’d give Chivu a 10 out of 10, because he helped us so much."