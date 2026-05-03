Inter clinch Serie A title with three games to spare after Parma victory as ex-Man Utd star scores decisive goal

The party has officially started in the blue half of Milan. Inter entered Sunday’s clash knowing that just a single point would be enough to confirm their status as champions of Italy, but Cristian Chivu’s side left nothing to chance.

Thuram and Mkhitaryan provided the goals to ensure the 2025-26 campaign ended with silverware, marking the 21st title in the club's history and their third in the last six years.

With Napoli trailing by nine points and AC Milan falling further back after a disappointing 2-0 loss at Sassuolo earlier in the day, the stage was perfectly set.







