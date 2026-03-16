Inter, Chivu a key figure: three new signings and three big names, as well as Thuram, still up in the air

Inter are eight points clear of Milan and nine points clear of Napoli with nine matches remaining in the season, but the Nerazzurri still need to make changes in the summer transfer window ahead of next season.

No one questions Cristian Chivu : everyone at the club is very happy with the Romanian manager, who is seen as a key figure.

Chairman Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are already planning the squad reinforcement strategy and the summer’s work with Chivu, who could renew his contract – due to expire in 2027 – before the start of next season.