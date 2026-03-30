Inter are targeting Robin Risser of Lens as an alternative to Tottenham’s Vicario

Inter are thinking about the future of their goalkeeping position and, with this in mind, are continuing to look around, even though the club have already identified a favourite at Viale della Liberazione: Guglielmo Vicario. Given his experience and transfer fee, he is currently considered the best option the market has to offer in terms of value for money.





Clearly, if they were able to invest different sums, the Nerazzurri would look to Roma, where Svilar is doing great things, but it is unlikely that Oaktree will make a large budget available to the club and so it will be necessary to think in terms of priorities, which currently do not include extravagant spending on a goalkeeper.





However, as we explained in recent days, April will be a crucial month for planning, featuring transfer market meetings where we will review the various candidates identified over the past few months, presenting the owners with a list of names alongside the relevant pros and cons.



