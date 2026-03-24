The prospects were already clear to everyone, but a few months on, having seen him in action in an Inter shirt, it’s fair to say that the Nerazzurri have struck a good deal by signing Mattia Marello, the 2008-born player whom the Nerazzurri snatched from Udinese last summer for a fee of around €1 million in fixed wages, a figure that bonuses could push up to €4 million. It is no small investment, but one that is already bearing fruit, given that those who watch him every day are convinced that Marello will go on to play at a high level. This season, the left-back has been a near-constant starter for Benito Carbone’s Primavera side, a setting that is beginning to feel too restrictive for him, prompting Inter to start thinking about the future already.
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Inter are targeting Marello: who is the 2008 version of the left-footed Dimarco?
NEW MOTIVATION TO BE FOUND
Marello has been familiar with the youth setup since he was 15; whilst at Udinese, the full-back rose through the ranks quickly and began playing alongside the senior squad at a very early age. It is only natural to assume that the 2008-born player is now ready for the step up, or at least that he is expecting it in some way, if only for the sake of motivation. Had he stayed at Udinese, Marello would have been guaranteed a taste of the professional game well ahead of schedule. By accepting Inter’s offer, however, the defender has chosen a different path – one that is more financially rewarding but involves a more gradual rise to the top.
FEATURES
At Viale della Liberazione, they are confident that Marello can do very well in the Under-23s next year, competing against the professionals and training more frequently with the first team. But what sort of player are we talking about? What are his best qualities? Inter signed him for the quality of his left foot, a skill that – particularly in recent months – has led many to compare him to Federico Dimarco. Indeed, Marello’s crosses are all of the highest quality, though a clear distinction must be made from Dimarco, who is, after all, quite a different player, although the quality of their left foot certainly unites them. Marello is a winger with excellent physical build and good aerobic capacity, more of a defensive midfielder than a full-back. The league and the Youth League (where he recorded five assists and one goal in nine appearances) have shown further progress; it will now be up to Inter to facilitate his development and transition to the first team.