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Inter are moving forward with Chivu regardless of how the season ends: his contract renewal is ready

The Nerazzurri management have reaffirmed their confidence in the manager.

Inter are sticking with Cristian Chivu, regardless of how the season ends.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that this week the Romanian manager has secured the club’s confidence: barring any major upsets, which no one can currently foresee, he will remain on the Nerazzurri bench next season and is likely to renew his contract, given that his current deal expires on 30 June 2027.

Meanwhile, following the defeat in the derby against Milan, ahead of Sunday evening’s away fixture at Lazio – which has seen them climb to within seven points of Inter’s top spot in the table – the team is on a training camp in Appiano Gentile ahead of this afternoon’s home match against Atalanta at San Siro, under the watchful eye of manager Gattuso. Chivu has asked the players to put last Sunday’s poor performance behind them and focus on the rest of the season.

  • Chivu has begun talks with the club’s directors to finalise the summer schedule: Inter will start their pre-season training in the mountains, at a location yet to be confirmed, as Appiano Gentile will be unavailable due to renovation work. A pre-season tour abroad is also a possibility, involving players returning from the World Cup.

    Meanwhile, the main questions concern the big names on the transfer market: from Barella to Calhanoglu, via Thuram and Bastoni, who is liked by Barcelona and could be sold if the right offer comes in.

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