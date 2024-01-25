Inside Man Utd's raid of rivals City for Omar Berrada as stunning move for new CEO sent shockwaves throughout both clubs

Inside Man Utd's raid of rivals City for Omar Berrada as stunning move for new CEO sent shockwaves throughout both clubsRichard MartinGetty Manchester UnitedManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City staff were left stunned by the news that Omar Berrada was leaving to become Manchester United CEO, it has been revealed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBerrada departure shocked Man City staffFrenchman will become United CEO in summerRed Devils chiefs also taken by surprise