Man Utd hit by injury nightmare as Erik ten Hag loses three more players ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash with Coventry

Manchester United have been dealt a bitter blow as three more players have joined their injury list ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry.

  • United dealt serious blow ahead of semi-final
  • Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Willy Kambwala all out
  • United have struggled with injuries all season

