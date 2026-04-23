Injury crisis for Barcelona & Spain! Lamine Yamal faces worst-case scenario ahead of World Cup

Yamal suffered a bizarre injury against Celta Vigo. In the 40th minute, the 18-year-old confidently converted a penalty he had won himself to put Barca ahead, a lead that ultimately proved to be the final score. Instead of celebrating, however, he signalled to the substitutes’ bench immediately after taking the penalty that he had been injured. He then went to the ground and lay on the pitch, with his teammates, some of whom looked bewildered, standing around him.

Barcelona’s medical team immediately came on to treat the teenager, who then limped off, clearly disappointed, straight down the tunnel. Roony Bardghji replaced him.

Should Yamal miss the run-in, Barcelona would still hold a healthy advantage over Real Madrid, but several crucial matches remain before they can secure a second consecutive LaLiga crown, including the Clásico in May.