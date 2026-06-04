(C)Getty Images
Neymar is missing! Brazil travel to USA without injured talisman as treatment intensifies with World Cup drawing near
Talisman left behind in New Jersey
Neymar will not travel with the Brazil squad to Cleveland for Saturday’s final pre-World Cup friendly against Egypt. While Carlo Ancelotti’s side make the trip for their last dress rehearsal, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed in an official statement on Thursday that the forward will remain at the team's temporary headquarters in New Jersey.
The decision was made to allow the 34-year-old to continue a specialised recovery programme. The medical staff has opted for "physiotherapy treatment and intensification of physical recovery" rather than the strain of travel, keeping the star in a controlled environment as the clock ticks down toward the Selecao's opening match of the tournament.
- AFP
Calf injury keeps star on the sidelines
The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona man has been out of action for almost three weeks, when he suffered a grade two calf strain. The injury occurred while playing for Santos in a 3-0 defeat against Coritiba at the Neo Quimica Arena in the Campeonato Brasileiro, and he has been unable to take to the pitch for either club or country since that afternoon.
The severity of the muscle tear has necessitated a cautious approach from the Brazilian medical department. With the eyes of a nation on his recovery, the staff is working around the clock to ensure that the team's most creative outlet can play some part in the upcoming global showpiece in North America.
Ancelotti backs injured Neymar
Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will lead Brazil into the 2026 World Cup regardless of the calf injury that has hampered his preparation. He told reporters ahead of Brazil's previous friendly against Panama: "To be clear, Neymar is going to be with us. We think he can recover for the first match [against Morocco] and, if not, for the second [against Haiti]. No doubt that these 26 players are going to play in the World Cup."
Beyond the physical recovery, Ancelotti has held individual meetings with Neymar to discuss tactical expectations for the tournament in North America. There have been questions in the Brazilian media about the player's readiness, but the former Real Madrid boss believes the forward is mentally prepared for the challenge ahead.
- AFP
The road to the World Cup opener
Brazil’s clash with Egypt this week represents the final opportunity for Ancelotti to fine-tune his tactical setup without his primary playmaker. While the squad focuses on the task in Cleveland, the broader focus remains on MetLife Stadium, where Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.
The Selecao face a testing group that also includes Haiti, with the second group stage match scheduled for June 19, before they wrap up the round against Scotland on June 24. Fans and pundits alike will be holding their breath for positive news from the treatment room, as the prospect of a World Cup without Neymar remains a daunting reality for the South American giants.