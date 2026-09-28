Infantino opens FIFA’s $6bn vault! FIFA president backs calls for increased funding as member associations push for bigger payouts

The Swiss-Italian official has instructed Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom to consolidate the various proposals for discussion at the next FIFA Council meeting, scheduled for October 15. The president’s willingness to engage comes after a period of friction, particularly following the collapse of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project.

Infantino wrote: "I will not prejudge the amount. I will support the greatest level of additional funding that can responsibly be delivered through FIFA’s proper governance process, applied fairly and supported by transparent and auditable arrangements. The ambition is welcome. The financial evidence, governance and implementation must now support it."

He explained: "A single figure can begin the discussion, but it cannot complete a global policy. I have therefore instructed the Secretary General to consolidate all submissions into one integrated assessment for consideration by the FIFA Council on 15 October 2026."