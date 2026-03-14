Incredible Max Dowman! Arsenal's youngster makes Premier League history with a solo run

With his goal to make it 2–0 against Everton FC in stoppage time, Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in the English top flight at the age of 16 years and 73 days. The skilful right winger had made his Premier League debut that season at the age of 15.

Dowman was thus more than six months younger than Everton’s James Vaughan, who had topped the rankings for over 20 years.