SC
In Pics: FIFA Arab Cup 2025 kicks-off after a spectacular tournament opening
A message of unity, peace and sportive spirit in front of 60000 fans
The tournament opening of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 captivated an audience of 60,000 who had packed the Al Bayt stadium ahead of the match between Qatar and Palestine.
The ceremony featured various art and music performances that highlighted the message of unity and peace while upholding the spirit of sport in front of the dazzled audience.
- SC
Narrated by Syrian artist Rashid Assaf
The tournament opening of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 was narrated by Syrian artist Rashid Assaf who highlighted the need for the region to unite and blended the region's past and present.
- SC
Three-dimensional light shows and more
The tournament opening, which was executed by Katara studios, last for about 15 minutes and featured three-dimensional light shows.
- SC
Stunning display of visual storytelling
- SC
A call for unity
Though the match ended with hosts Qatar losing to Palestine 1-0, the tournament opening would have lingered long on the minds of the spectators who had come to support their team.
Advertisement