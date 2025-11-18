Getty Images
Illegal weapons charge lands Borussia Dortmund star €450,000 fine as he blames 'mystery TikTok box' after avoiding prison sentence
Adeyemi fined €450k for illegal weapons after ‘mystery TikTok box’ claim
As per Bild, Dortmund's star winger Adeyemi has been handed a staggering €450,000 fine after prosecutors confirmed he illegally possessed a knuckle duster and a stun gun, weapons prohibited under German law. According to the public prosecutor’s office, a penalty order of “60 daily fines of €7,500 each” became legally binding on October 30, with the case handled by the district court in Wetter.
The story surfaced shortly before Germany’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, catching both the DFB and Borussia Dortmund off guard. BILD reported that Adeyemi did not initially inform federation officials, leaving them to learn of the conviction through media disclosures. According to his lawyer, the items stemmed from a “mystery box ordered from TikTok,” a claim that Adeyemi reportedly attempted to explain during internal discussions.
Despite being part of the matchday squad, Adeyemi did not appear during Germany’s 6-0 win over Slovakia, a match over which the controversy loomed large. The BVB star, who has delivered six goal contributions this season across competitions, suddenly found himself at the centre of an off-field scandal during a decisive international window.
Voller and Nagelsmann respond as DFB blindsided by conviction
DFB sporting director Voller admitted that the federation was completely unaware of the case until Borussia Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken contacted him. Voller told ZDF: “Yes, of course we didn't know. The day after the game in Luxembourg, Lars Ricken called me and told me. He didn't know everything either. Then Julian and I grabbed Karim. We wanted to hear his side of the story. He then tried to explain it to us, more or less.”
While declining to disclose finer details, Voller stressed that the national team must balance accountability with perspective. He added: “We still have the feeling that the lad is developing exceptionally well in the national team. We also live a bit in a time of outrage culture here in Germany… Everyone is always quick to complain, not that I want to sugarcoat it. It's naive or stupid, no matter what you call it.”
Head coach Nagelsmann echoed the sentiment but made clear how disruptive the situation was given the timing. At the pre-match press conference, he said: “Rudi and I spoke with him. This issue is taking up space and time that I don't have before such an important game. We will address the matter after the match… I will not comment on it further.”
‘TikTok box’ explanation and Dortmund’s internal response
Adeyemi has not personally addressed the allegations but, his legal representative reiterated that the issue stemmed from a TikTok “mystery box,” which apparently contained the prohibited items that ultimately triggered the investigation.
Dortmund issued a reserved but firm statement emphasising their internal process: “BVB always takes criminal allegations seriously and uses them as an opportunity to discuss them with its employees while respecting confidentiality obligations.”
The club also confirmed it was unaware of the legal proceedings until the media report surfaced. Under German weapons law, Adeyemi’s offence could have resulted in up to three years in prison, or even 10 years in cases involving brass knuckles. However, based on income calculations, the penalty remained a fine, with the 23-year-old receiving a central register entry but not a formal criminal record.
The timing is particularly sensitive as Adeyemi has recently been linked with Premier League interest, including Manchester United, and as he prepares for a crucial rule in the upcoming World Cup for Germany.
Despite controversy, Adeyemi remains key for Dortmund
On the pitch, Adeyemi has quietly built strong form despite BVB experiencing an inconsistent start to the season. He has produced three goals and three assists, including a standout Champions League strike against Juventus, maintaining his reputation as one of Europe’s fastest wide attackers.
Nagelsmann used all five substitutions against Slovakia yet left Adeyemi unused on the bench, raising questions about whether the scandal impacted selection. The winger had also been suspended for Germany’s qualifier against Luxembourg days earlier, adding to the sense of disruption around his international involvement.
Dortmund is now expected to conduct internal meetings to clarify the incident and determine whether additional measures are required. For now, the club insists it will handle the matter privately, with Adeyemi expected to return to Bundesliga action immediately after the international break.
Germany’s coaching staff will revisit the situation once the qualifying campaign concludes, with Voller and Nagelsmann keen to avoid off-field distractions that compromise squad harmony.
