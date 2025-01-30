Iker Casillas pictured 'on a date' with ex-porn star Claudia Bavel - who now makes insane money on OnlyFans - as Real Madrid legend continues to play the field after divorce from Sara Carbonero
Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has been pictured on a 'date' with an ex-porn star and Only Fans model - years on from his divorce to Sara Carbonero.
- Casillas splits from wife Carbonero in 2021
- Real Madrid icon has 'date' with ex-porn star
- Continues to play the field after divorce