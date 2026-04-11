“If the national team needs me, I’ll never say no,” the striker legend said, leaving the door open for a World Cup return

A rejection of any overtures from national team manager Marcelo Bielsa would sound different. Suárez retired from the national team in September 2024, having once again captained Uruguay onto the pitch in a 0–0 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Suárez spent years among the world’s elite centre-forwards. Between 2011 and 2014 he scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool before moving to Barcelona for a fee of just under €82 million. In six seasons (283 appearances) he netted 195 goals, helped the club lift the Champions League in 2015, and formed a feared front three with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Further spells followed at Atlético Madrid, his Uruguayan youth club Nacional and Grêmio Porto Alegre in Brazil before Suárez moved to Miami in early 2024 to reunite with Messi. Although he is no longer a guaranteed starter and is increasingly being rested, his goalscoring remains impressive. Despite his reduced role, Suárez’s goal-scoring instincts remain sharp: in 91 appearances for Miami he has tallied 43 goals and provided 29 assists.