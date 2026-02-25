Getty
'What an idiot' - Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi admits he regrets not learning English in his youth
Messi in MLS with Miami
Messi made the switch to Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving PSG and has since admitted that while he "doesn't speak English out of embarrassment" he does "understand everything." The forward has tended to do his talking on the pitch instead, leading Miami to Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup trophies. Messi has also made history along the way, breaking records and winning the MLS Golden Boot as he continues to dazzle the world with his unique talent.
'What an idiot' - Messi reveals regret
Yet Messi does have a few regrets as he told the 'Miro de Atras' podcast: "To not have learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English and I didn't do it. I deeply regret it. I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities to be able to talk and have a chat and you feel half ignorant.
"I always thought: 'What an idiot, how I wasted my time.' When you're young, you don't realise it. Today that's what I tell my children, [the importance of] having a good education, to study and be prepared. I always tell my children to take advantage of it. They have a different situation to the one I had, although I never lacked anything..."
Messi arrived in Barcelona from Rosario at 13 and went on to finish his education at the club. He added: "It [my last year of school in Argentina] was a disaster. I knew that I was leaving [for Barcelona]. At Barcelona, I finished my high school with the other children that went to [Barcelona's youth academy] La Masia."
'Football teaches you a lot'
The Inter Miami star also revealed that he has learned plenty from football during his incredible career that has seen him play for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami. Messi has also thrilled crowds all over the world with his performances for the Argentina national team, including leading them to World Cup victory in 2022.
"I was able to do everything and reach the top [in football], but along the way there are many experiences and lessons learned," he said. "It's true that football is a way of life. It teaches you a lot, it gives you a lot of values. It creates lifelong bonds. You get to know places."
- Getty Images Sport
Miami and Messi searching for first win
Messi and Inter Miami returned to action at the weekend but tasted defeat in their MLS opener against LAFC. The Argentina international caused headlines after the game as he had to be restrained by team-mate Luis Suarez in the tunnel as tempers frayed. An MLS review has since determined that Messi did not enter the referee's locker room and breach league policy, meaning he will not face any sanction.
Inter Miami's next game is against Orlando City on March 1.
Advertisement