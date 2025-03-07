'I won't get the time Mikel Arteta had' - Ruben Amorim knows he must turn around Man Utd fortunes quickly as struggling coach admits INEOS won't be as patient as Arsenal
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he must spark a turnaround, as he will not get the same level of patience as Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
- Arteta finished eighth and fifth in first two seasons
- United currently 14th
- Amorim aware INEOS may be trigger-happy