I really don't care' - Donald Trump offers dismissive view of Iran's World Cup hopes as FIFA meeting takes place without country
Military conflict casts shadow over Los Angeles fixtures
The sporting world is now grappling with the reality of a tournament host being in active military conflict with a qualified participant. Iran are currently slated to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before moving to Seattle to take on Egypt. However, those fixtures are now in serious jeopardy after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes inside Iranian territory prompted a stern response from football officials in Tehran. There is even the prospect of a knockout-stage clash between the U.S. and Iran in Dallas on July 3, a match that would now carry unprecedented political weight.
The Iranian football hierarchy has already expressed grave doubts about their ability to focus on the beautiful game while the nation is under fire. Following the recent strikes, the head of the country's football federation suggested that the mood for a sporting celebration has evaporated. “What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Iranian soccer federation President Mehdi Taj told the Iranian sports outlet Varzesh3 following the strikes.
Trump dismisses Iran’s world cup participation
Speaking on Tuesday morning, Trump was blunt when questioned about the possibility of the Middle Eastern nation pulling out of the competition amid escalating regional tensions. The president showed little interest in the diplomatic fallout that could result in a major footballing nation being removed from the schedule. “I really don’t care [if Iran participates]", he told POLITICO. “I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”
Visa issues and travel bans create logistical nightmare
Beyond the immediate military concerns, the administrative path for Iran to reach the United States is fraught with obstacles. A restrictive travel ban remains in place, and while athletes are theoretically exempt, the process of securing documentation for support staff and dignitaries remains a point of contention. The State Department previously denied several visa applications for Iranian representatives ahead of the World Cup draw in Washington, nearly prompting a total boycott before FIFA was forced to intervene as a mediator between the two nations.
The White House FIFA World Cup Task Force, led by Andrew Giuliani, has maintained that security will remain the absolute priority for the administration regardless of the sporting consequences. Giuliani emphasised that the current political climate makes a standard entry process impossible for certain nations. “We want this to be a safe and secure World Cup,” Giuliani said in January. “So yeah, of course, we want the teams to be here and to play, but we also understand that most fan bases are going to come here to enjoy an incredible World Cup, to add to the experience. But it’d be foolish, in understanding what Iran is going through right now, to expect that we would just open our borders.”
FIFA remains silent as Atlanta workshops conclude
FIFA has so far refused to comment on the situation, sticking to its traditional stance of attempting to separate world politics from the pitch. However, the absence of Iranian delegates from the Atlanta workshops, which covered essential topics such as team medicine, match organisation, and commercial matters, suggests a breakdown in communication. While other federations from across the globe finalised their logistics, the empty chairs in the Iranian section served as a stark reminder of the hurdles facing the tournament organisers just months before the opening whistle.
Supporters of the administration’s tough stance believe the current approach is necessary for the safety of the millions of fans expected to descend on North America. Giuliani doubled down on the President's position on Tuesday, highlighting the broader security implications of the standoff. Giuliani told POLITICO on Tuesday that “President Trump’s decisive action to eliminate the Ayatollah, the most notorious state sponsor of terrorism in my lifetime, removes a major destabilizing threat and will help protect people around the world, including Americans and the millions planning to attend the 2026 World Cup in the United States.”
