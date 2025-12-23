Getty Images Sport
'I’m very happy there in Monterrey' - Sergio Canales dismisses transfers rumors, confirms commitment to Los Rayados
'I’m under contract'
Canales has moved to calm growing speculation surrounding his future, making it clear that he has no immediate plans to leave Monterrey despite recent rumors linking him to a return to Spain.
Speaking to DAZN during a tribute organized by Real Betis at La Cartuja Stadium, Canales was direct when asked about his current situation. “Right now I’m under contract, and I’m very happy there in Monterrey, so that’s where things stand,” the Spanish midfielder said.
Contract uncertainty
Canales remains under contract with Rayados until mid-2026, which secures his stay with the Liga MX club for at least another season. While there is currently no formal agreement in place to extend his deal, the existing contract provides clarity amid ongoing speculation.
Rumors tied to Racing Santander
Speculation around Canales’ future intensified earlier in December after he was seen meeting with Manuel Higuera, president of Racing Santander, the club where he developed and made his professional debut. Spanish reports later clarified that the meeting was personal and unrelated to a potential transfer - a version reinforced by Canales’ public statements.
Return to Betis as 'very emotional'
The event in Seville marked Canales’ first appearance at Betis since leaving the club in 2023. Reflecting on the moment, he admitted the return was long overdue.
“I was really excited. It’s the first time I’ve come back since I left. I don’t think I was ready before, which is why it took so long, but it was very emotional,” Canales explained.
The former Betis captain also noted that although many of his former teammates have moved on, he remains closely connected to the club from afar.
“I watch them all the time. I’m a Betis supporter even from Mexico. I’m really excited about the season, the squad they have, and the way things are developing,” he said.
