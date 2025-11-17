'I'm not satisfied' - Conor Gallagher admits he needs more Atletico Madrid game time ahead of January transfer window amid links with Manchester United move

When Atletico secured Gallagher from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, it felt like the beginning of a long and productive chapter for both player and club. Gallagher had just come off several standout seasons in England, rising through Chelsea’s academy, shining during his loan spell at Crystal Palace, and completing 136 Premier League appearances filled with intensity, pressing, and late bursts into the box. His €40 million (£35m/$46m) transfer fee reflected not only his reputation but also Atletico’s confidence that he could become a central figure in Simeone’s midfield.

He wasted no time making an impression in Spain. Gallagher became the first Englishman in 101 years to score for Atletico, immediately displaying the tenacity, forward drive, and tireless work rate that had earned him admiration in England. His early performances suggested he was tailor-made for Simeone’s relentless style, often finishing matches completely exhausted after covering ground in every phase of play.

Yet as the season progressed, the momentum stalled. Gallagher’s role became inconsistent, and minutes gradually slipped away. By early 2025, he had logged only 339 league minutes and completed just one full match since September. With established figures like Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Alex Baena fitting Simeone’s tactical structure more precisely, Gallagher found himself more frequently rotated, often used for energy rather than entrusted with a regular starting place. What began as a career-defining move slowly transformed into a frustrating waiting game.