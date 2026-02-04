‘I’m not going to accept my fate’ - New England Revolution's Matt Turner embraces fight for USMNT No. 1 goalkeeper

Goal.com
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - "Maybe I even care almost too much..."

Matt Turner knows what the outside world has been saying about him. He knows how perceptions of him have changed, particularly over the last year. He's seen social media, read the stories, heard the soundbites. He knows that his stock isn't where it once was and that belief in him isn't either.

For all of the things Turner has seen or heard over the last year, one thing has stung the most. It wasn't a criticism of a particular play or result. It wasn't even a criticism specifically of him. It was this notion or this idea that the veterans who make up the U.S. Men's National Team don't care. That belief permeated throughout American soccer from spring right on through summer, and, to Turner, it felt like a knife to the stomach, largely because he does care, again, maybe even too much.

"I feel like it gets a little bit lost sometimes, how much I care about this national team and how many sacrifices I've made in the last six years," he says to GOAL at MLS's Media Tour. "Opting into games that other guys weren't opting into to play myself into a better position, the sacrifices I've made, time away from family. I feel like I got wrapped up in that time where it was like, 'Oh yeah, the players don't care,' because I had a bad game, but it was like, man, I've done everything. I hope that people don't ever question that. 

“I hope I’m never wrapped up in that conversation. You can say that Turner’s this or Turner’s that, but all of us care. These guys care. I just hope people can look at me and say, ‘Everything that guy has ever done was because he cared.’”

With that out of the way, Turner can reflect on the things he cares about most. He cares about his role with the USMNT, which has fluctuated, to put it lightly. He cares about succeeding at the World Cup and building on his performances back in 2022. He cares about setting the right example, starter or not, and he cares about being the type of teammate, father, and friend that can handle the harder moments with grace, even when they eat him alive inside.

In short, Turner cares about the fight ahead. He’s determined to start at the World Cup and is betting on himself to do so. He’s motivated to be more than he was in 2025, as both a player and a person.

Now, heading into those few months, he's determined to be open and honest about how challenging they will be, particularly given how difficult the last year or so was to put him on this path.

"I'm an open book," he says. "I find it to be more peaceful that way. I don't like to have secrets. I tell things the way they are, because that's who I am."

    Reflecting on 2025

    "I think there were a lot of good things in 2025 and a lot of not-so-good things."

    That's Turner putting it lightly. The highs were incredibly high. The lows were as low as he's been in a while. It's what made 2025 one of the most challenging years of his life, not just as Turner, the goalkeeper, but as Turner, the human being.

    With the USMNT, there was March's CONCACAF Nations League failure, followed by the Switzerland beatdown pre-Gold Cup and the subsequent demotion to primary backup for the rest of the year. On the club level, there were too few games at Crystal Palace after too few games at Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, a saga of a signing with Lyon and a loan to the New England Revolution as a last-gasp Hail Mary. It seemed that something new was thrown at the 31-year-old goalkeeper every month, something unlike anything he'd faced prior.

    There were good moments, too, of course. He was part of the Crystal Palace team that won the 2025 FA Cup, giving the club its first major trophy. There were the daily car rides with USMNT teammate  Chris Richards, which led to countless laughs alongside one of his best friends in soccer. There was the opportunity to move closer to his family and bring his kids, who had spent so much of their lives in England, back home. And then there was the national team, with which he remained involved despite not playing much. That's always appreciated, too.

    "I try to take them all as even keel as possible because I know that this game can bring things and it can take them away," he says. "You just have to take things as they come and let them go as they go. I was an FA Cup winner, and I don't take that lightly. I played three times for the national team and, even though I lost in all three, I was still playing and the coaches showed that trust in me. Taking my experiences and heading back to New England and doing well at the end of the season, there are so many positives to that."

    For Turner, though, 2025 wasn't about reflecting on positives; it was about confronting negatives. It was about having those hard conversations, with others and himself, and taking those more difficult moments head-on.

    The down moments

    For much of his USMNT career, Turner has been the team's No. 1. He made his debut in 2021 and never looked back. In each of his first four years with the national team, he made at least 11 appearances, including starting all four matches at the 2022 World Cup.

    In 2025, though, Turner wasn't the guy; NYCFC's Matt Freese was. After starting both of March's Nations League losses and having a rough performance in the 5-0 loss to Switzerland, Turner was almost exclusively Freese's backup. He didn't see the field again in 2025 as Freese took the ball and ran with it, effectively establishing himself as the favorite to start at the upcoming World Cup. Due to a combination of his own struggles and Freese's ascendancy, Turner was written off by many on the outside.

    He doesn't feel that way, though. Throughout his tenure, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that World Cup spots are open for anyone willing to fight. That's exactly what Turner plans to do, and he believes he has more than enough fight in him to make Pochettino's decision very, very difficult.

    "Ultimately, I want to be the guy that's relied on in the biggest moments because I've proven that in the past," he says. "Maybe I have had a bad game or two, but I have proven that I can be relied on in big moments and can make big plays. For me, I have that self-belief that I will always be able to do that. I know the coaching staff has that belief in me as well. Maybe I wasn't playing every game, but I know that they believe in me in that sense. I know that I have the trust and belief of my teammates. That's a really good feeling, and that's really powerful for me.

    "It's about taking it one step at a time. There's never been a step in my career that has been all sunshine, rainbows, and butterflies for me. It just hasn't been that way. It'd be selfish to think it'll start now, so I'm just going to have to push. Man, that's what it is; I'm just going to keep pushing. I'm not going to accept my fate and, if this staff has shown us anything, they're willing to shake things up. They're willing to do whatever they think is the best thing that's going to help the team win the most, and I believe in that."

    That push begins with the start of the 2026 MLS season. It will build right into March when the USMNT convenes again, and the goalkeeper competition reignites.

    'I'll always compete with the utmost respect'

    There's always so much talk about a goalkeeper union. It's a position that's different than any other, according to those who play it. There's a different level of brotherhood and camaraderie that only those who wear gloves can know. It's not just talk, Turner says; it's real.

    It hasn’t been easy for Turner to watch Freese play the bulk of the minutes or to train day after day, knowing those minutes may or may not come. The uncertainty has been difficult, but there’s a way to respond to it - particularly in the goalkeeper union, where competition is constant, and none of it is meant to be taken personally. Only one can start, and even when you aren’t that one, you have to be ready to both play and watch on in equal measure.

    "I've been around the national team for like seven years now, and it's something I've always felt is important," Turner says. "It's something that I've always tried to push where I could push. It's good to be around good people. I always think that respect breeds success. The same respect I show everybody, I expect to be shown that. It's good when everything's good, but I expect to be shown the same respect whether I'm getting the reward of playing the game or not. That's always what I try to show everyone else, too.

    "I will push, though. I'll be disappointed sometimes, but I'll always compete with the utmost respect because it's not easy being a goalkeeper, and we only have each other to rely on."

    The competition remains ongoing. Freese isn't labeling himself as the favorite, even if many on the outside are. Turner isn't giving up hope, again, even if onlookers have turned the page. Ultimately, the decision-maker is Pochettino, and he, too, says the door remains open.

    “We already know now what Matt [Freese] can provide to the team, and to us, we’ve already checked and tested that he can perform," Pochettino said in the fall. "And also, when we arrive at the World Cup, I think we need to provide different keepers the possibility to play and feel how they can perform.”

    The key, then, will be to perform, and there are only a few months left to do it.

    Prepping for 2026

    This offseason was a weird one for Turner, largely because it was so long. For the past several years, life has moved fast. This offseason was a chance to breathe and, given the events of 2025, it was much needed. Turner hasn't played a game since mid-October and was left out of the USMNT's squad for November friendlies. It feels like it's been a long time since he was able to prove himself because it has been. That might just be a good thing, at least for Turner.

    "I haven't had the time off in so long," he says. "Having the World Cup looming kept me dialed in, kept me focused, and kept me understanding that I have to use this time wisely to get that extra edge. I think the edge I'm on about is feeling like my body is healthy, my mind is clear, and that the pathway forward is clear. Then it's also just being eager to get back onto the field, and that's what I feel. I feel really eager to get started again, and that's a good place to be."

    That clarity, though, hasn’t led to detachment. If anything, it’s sharpened Turner’s sense of urgency. With the World Cup clock ticking, he knows the margin for error is thin - and that the only way forward is total commitment to the present.

    "I'm in another transitional moment, but, in that transition, I can find my grace and my peace by just focusing on day-to-day," he says. "That's what I aim to do. I just need to focus on winning as many games as I can with the Revs, making big saves, and having big moments on a weekly basis. That's going to position me for March and beyond. If I'm one foot in with the Revs and one foot with the USMNT, it's not going to go well. I need to be fully immersed in what I do now, and the rest will take care of itself. I really believe that."

    Belief, care, and big moments - that's what Turner's banking on. 2025 is behind him, and he's thankful for it. This year still holds possibilities. Turner isn’t giving up, and for now, that’s what matters most.

    "I just feel like my pathway forward is very clear," he says. "I've been able to protect my mental space this offseason and focus on me and my family. I think everyone in my circle is ready for it, and they understand what's coming for me."

