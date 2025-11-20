'I’m just so happy she’s back' – Naomi Girma’s long-awaited return, a goalkeeper shake-up, a Chelsea trio reunion and five takeaways from Emma Hayes' USWNT roster release

To close out the year, U.S. women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes has named her final training-camp roster for a pair of friendlies against Euro semifinalists Italy. With the 2027 World Cup creeping closer, Hayes continues to broaden the player pool, calling in three uncapped players once again: Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph, and Washington Spirit defender Kate Wiesner.

This squad features seven changes from October and several notable returns. Hayes has summoned a Chelsea trio - Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, and Catarina Macario - with Girma’s long-awaited comeback headlining the group. The defender has played only four U.S. matches all year, but Hayes has long made her admiration clear.

With injuries, NWSL fatigue, and several fringe players pushing for bigger roles, this camp should offer one last meaningful look at the depth chart before the calendar flips to 2026.

GOAL looks at key takeaways from Hayes' roster release.