'I deserved it' - Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or snub as Real Madrid star suggests he's being penalised for his versatility

Getty ImagesMitchell Fretton'I deserved it' - Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or snub as Real Madrid star suggests he's being penalised for his versatilityReal MadridRodrygoBrazilLaLigaReal Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted he was "upset" after being left off the final 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.