"I cried after the match": Gianluigi Donnarumma speaks out with an emotional post following Italy's heartbreaking World Cup exit

Despite the disappointment, Donnarumma remains determined and makes an encouraging appeal to the fans: "Words are of little use now, that’s true. But there’s one thing I feel very strongly, and I’d like to share it with you: after this huge disappointment, we must find the courage to turn the page. And that will take a great deal of strength, passion and conviction. Always believe in that; it is the driving force behind progress."

Life rewards those "who give their all, without holding back. And this is exactly where we must start afresh. Together. Once again. To bring Italy back to where it belongs," the 27-year-old continued.

Donnarumma, who won the European Championship with Italy in 2021, must therefore continue to wait for his first World Cup appearance. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the City star also caused a stir when, during the penalty shoot-out, he tore up the cheat sheet of his Bosnian goalkeeping opponent Nikola Vasilj of FC St. Pauli – which led to a brief scuffle. Subsequently, the Bosnian sports portal SportsSport levelled sharp criticism at Donnarumma: "This guy is a disgrace to football: Donnarumma’s unprecedented and unfair move during the penalty shoot-out!"



