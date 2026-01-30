‘I beg them!' - Mikel Arteta makes desperate plea to Premier League over rule change amid Arsenal's recent struggles

Arteta has called on the Premier League to urgently revise its rules regarding matchday squad sizes, arguing that the current restrictions are damaging player welfare and squad harmony. Speaking at a press conference, the Arsenal manager made a public appeal to the league's decision-makers, asking them to align with UEFA's regulations.

Currently, Premier League clubs are permitted to name a bench of nine substitutes, meaning a total matchday squad of 20 players. In contrast, Champions League rules allow for a bench of up to 12 substitutes, giving managers significantly more flexibility. Arteta believes this discrepancy is illogical given the swelling size of squads required to compete on multiple fronts.

"At the moment, there are two or three players that have to be out of the squad," he said. "That's a reality. I cannot change that. These are the rules, hopefully the Premier League next season, instead of 18 outfield players, it will be 20. I beg them from here, like it is in the Champions League, because it's much better to manage the squad, to maintain the value of the players, to maintain the mental health of the players, because nobody wants to be out of the squad."

The Spaniard's frustration stems from the difficult conversations he faces weekly, forced to omit fit and healthy senior professionals simply because the team sheet isn't long enough. With Arsenal competing for the title, leaving talented players completely out of the fold has become a "reality" he is desperate to change.