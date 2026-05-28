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Ryan Tolmich

'I am here' - Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT committed for World Cup, and perhaps beyond, as AC Milan rumors raise questions about future

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There was no real concern about recent rumors in USMNT camp as players, coaches and executives lock in on World Cup preparation

ATLANTA -- When the news originally broke that USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino was being eyed for the AC Milan job, he was seated at the U.S. Soccer's new National Training Center. It was a late night, one that was preceded by the first day of World Cup training. While rumors were swirling about his long-term future, Pochettino was sitting alongside longtime assistant Jesus Perez, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson, and COO Dan Helfrich discussing what comes next.

Those discussions weren't short-term, Pochettino and Batson said, but long-term. Olympics, youth teams, coaching education - those were the topics on the docket. Pochettino's mind couldn't possibly be on Milan, Batson says. There's simply too much work being done stateside for it to be.

Still, there's no denying that Wednesday's news sent shockwaves through American soccer. On the night of the team's first real day of World Cup preparation, the team's head coach was being linked with a job abroad by reports in Italy. The Athletic later confirmed that there have been tangible conversations between Pochettino's people and officials at AC Milan. The two sides reportedly met last week ahead of World Cup camp. Pochettino spoke to reporters on Wednesday and did not deny those rumors. Instead, he explained why they have no impact on anything at all.

"The transparency is that we are committed to the national team until the World Cup, until we finish the World Cup," he said. "In nearly two years, we have had so many approaches, and we always say that we will finish the contract in July after the World Cup. Of course, we have been approached. I'm not going to lie to you. Of course, I have met some people from different clubs, but that is a conversation because we have friends in football. We have friends everywhere, and my representative works for me to try to find the best possibility for the future. That is normal. It's normal for all of my colleagues. There are a lot of examples of people under contract at different clubs who meet and talk to other people.

"If I were not committed, then what am I doing here? I am here now. I am here, and I'm not going to go away tomorrow."

In truth, U.S. Soccer says it was prepared for this possibility. Pochettino remains one of the game’s most accomplished coaches, which is why they hired him in the first place. Interest was always likely. So, too, was the possibility that clubs would begin doing their homework with preseason just weeks away and Pochettino’s contract nearing its end. At this stage, it would only be natural for him to listen and weigh what comes next, whether that means staying with the USMNT or moving on.

So is it a concern? Are rumors impacting World Cup preparation? Will this Milan thing hang over Pochettino? Not according to those in camp and those set to play under him this summer in the biggest tournament of their lives.

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    Pochettino acknowledges club interest

    Pochettino is willing to acknowledge the elephant in the room: yes, there has been interest. His representatives have spoken to clubs because it is their job to do so. His job remains with the USMNT. It'll stay that way until at least July.

    The fact is, though, that the job does have an end date. When that World Cup ends, so, too, does Pochettino's contract with U.S. Soccer. Both sides have said they are open to staying together, but ultimately, so much depends on the World Cup. It would be irresponsible, then, for neither side to consider their future. Pochettino's representatives, he says, are doing exactly that.

    That's the future, though. In the present, Pochettino is in Atlanta working alongside his staff with the USMNT. He is far removed from Milan or wherever else, and if those teams want to come to him, Pochettino says that his first and only response will be pretty clear: you have to wait.

    "If some club came to me and said, 'Mauricio, we want you, but you need to start tomorrow,' I would say, 'Sorry, I am committed to the national team and being the best at the World Cup'," he said. "I dont now what a club can give me with promises and everything, but I'm not going to change. That, for me, is very, very disrespectful.

    "When I was in different clubs, I was always committed. Of course, there were times when people talked to me. I've seen this when I was at Tottenham, and I received offers and spoke with guys to say, 'I respect my contract with Tottenham'. That, for me, is the way we act... When the approach goes this way, I don't listen, and my representatives don't listen until after the World Cup. Maybe after the World Cup, there is also the possibility to stay with the federation. Maybe they're interested in us or not, but that is my commitment."

    That, of course, will depend on the World Cup. Pochettino is focused on just that, as are his players.

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    USMNT players unfazed by rumors

    Like everyone else, the USMNT's players saw the news this morning. Unlike most, they weren't particularly phased. Perhaps it's because they, too, know the business of soccer. It never stops.

    During the next few weeks, despite all that's going on, the transfer mill will keep turning. Agents will be in contact with clubs, setting up their next moves. Clubs will be scouting the World Cup to eye their next big signing. Sporting directors will be hard at work during the summer break to set their teams up for success.

    This, of course, is standard in this sport, and not every involved party is part of every discussion. It's also natural in areas outside of soccer. It's a line of work just like any other, and what line of work doesn't include other potential jobs, both real or hypothetical?

    In this sport, though, and even in this summer amid all the chaos, the game doesn't stop just because a World Cup is underway. That's how the players see it, anyway. Pochettino isn't exempt from everything that moves around him.

    "Our focus has to be here on the World Cup," Tyler Adams said. "I think, with any manager or player, there are guys in contract situations right now that have to figure out what to do, either before the World Cup or after the World Cup. It's going to be the same deal with coaches. He's fully present with us every single day, finding ways to make us better, focusing on the training just as we are."

    Adams' point was echoed by Tim Weah.

    "No, it doesn't bother us," he said. "I think I'm someone who lives in the present day, and right now he's here, and we're working with him. It's an amazing feeling to have such a prestigious coach coaching us. When you want to reach the highest level, you want to be coached by the highest level of coaches, so it's been amazing.

    "Whatever he decides to do after us is what the coach decides, and we're here to support him and he's here to support us. We're just living in the present and making sure that we do our job."

    For the players, it's business as usual. The same can be said for U.S. Soccer.

  • U.S. Soccer Introduce Mauricio Pochettino As Men's National Team Head CoachGetty Images Sport

    Could Pochettino stay beyond the World Cup?

    When the news broke, Batson thought back to two moments. The first was last night's meeting, which saw Pochettino lay out years of planning for where he believes the federation needs to go in the next cycle. The second was their first meeting back in Barcelona, the one that began their partnership in 2024.

    "Mauricio and the entire team have been incredibly transparent throughout the entire process," Batson said. "Even when we first met a couple of summers ago, there were lots of other people interested in having Mauricio and team join. He had standing offers from other places to come.

    "He wanted to be here. He's a big believer in what we're doing at U.S. Soccer. He's a big believer in soccer in America, and he's a big believer in this men's team. And so, throughout this entire process, when you have top-class talent, whether it's salespeople, whether it's marketing people, or whether it's coaches, other organizations want them."

    That's been made apparent throughout the cycle. Pochettino has been linked with multiple jobs throughout and has openly spoken about his desire to someday return to the Premier League. Tottenham, Real Madrid, and now, Milan are among the clubs that have reportedly shown interest. Batson, like Pochettino, says the list is longer than that.

    "They've been transparent about club interest for the last couple of years," he said. "There's been a longer list of outreach than what has even been reported, and so they've been great about that."

    The process of bringing Pochettino stateside wasn't easy. The deal to name the Argentine as USMNT coach was reportedly worth up to $6 million annually, and it was supported by significant gifts from philanthropic partners. That deal is set to expire after the World Cup, and Batson, like Pochettino, is open to extending the right partnership if circumstances allow both sides to pursue that option.

    "We've had a number of very long discussions around what the next four years could look like," U.S. Soccer's CEO said. "We're excited, and they're excited, but, of course, we've got to focus on the summer and we're doing that."

    Even so, it would be irresponsible not to plan for life without Pochettino. Those preparations have already begun, too.

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    U.S. Soccer preparing for every outcome

    U.S. Soccer is in the midst of one major search. Sporting Director Matt Crocker departed the organization in the spring, taking a similar job in Saudi Arabia. Batson says the process of replacing Crocker is ongoing and that it may not be a like-for-like replacement.

    That's not the only planning being done, though. According to Batson, there are monthly meanings to determine lines of succession because, at any given moment, anyone could leave. Pochettino and his USWNT counterpart, Emma Hayes, could leave after their respective World Cups. Youth or assistant coaches can be hired by competing clubs or national teams at any time. Salespeople, trainers and executives could all leave soccer entirely if a better job pops up. Batson pointed out that the organization has tripled over the last few years, which means there are always moving parts in U.S. Soccer's new Atlanta offices.

    So, yes, there are plans in place should Pochettino leave, just like anyone else.

    "We have plans for renewals, we have plans for interims, and we have plans for replacements, because you never know what's going to happen," Batson said. "It's a global sport. There's lots going on and so that's a standard part of us growing up as U.S. soccer.

    "This is monthly across all roles, including CEO," he added with a laugh, "and so we need to make sure that no matter what happens as an organization in our key roles, we have interim plans as well. We have development plans for potential successors over time, and so this is just a standard part of us growing up."

    Pochettino, too, has been part of long-term discussions. At a New York dinner with Batson last week, Pochettino was asked to go over the future of U.S. Soccer. Olympics, youth teams, training, coaching education - all were on the table. Pochettino was part of every discussion.

    "He asked if we are open to listening to the project of the Federation for the next four years, and we say, 'Of course, we are open!' Do you think that, if we are committed to other people, we would waste time listening? No, because I think we have full respect for the USA. We have full respect for the federation, and we are so grateful for the federation. What they have given us the possibility to be involved in is a dream, because as a coaching staff, it's difficult to have the possibility to be involved in our World Cup.

    "We have an amazing relationship. It's true that until [speaking to Batson], we didn't have an idea about whether the Federation was happy with us or not happy! We didn't know if they wanted us for the future like this."

    On the Pochettino front, though, there is the obvious question of finance. Would similar resources be available for whoever leads the team into 2030? Are they required to be, knowing that the next World Cup is a little bit different due to the fact that it isn't on home soil?

    "I think what's so exciting about U.S. Soccer is we now are able to enter into big decisions where we're able to focus on what's right for soccer, knowing that we're going to have the resources to be able to do that," Batson said, "Whether it's our great commercial partners, whether it's because fans have been buying a lot of tickets and a lot of jerseys, or because we've been able to get great philanthropic support.

    So, as we approach all these decisions, first and foremost will be what's going to drive the best soccer outcomes, and we're confident we'll have the resources."

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    World Cup remains the priority

    As Batson was speaking to the media, Pochettino was stationed 30 yards behind him, watching his team train. He raised his voice a few times in that period, demanding his players move quicker and pick up the pace. The USMNT's players are set for several long, hot days under the Atlanta sun, and Pochettino is set to up the intensity under that sun to get players ready for the World Cup.

    The start of the tournament is just weeks away. Between now and the June 12 kickoff against Paraguay, the USMNT will play two friendlies, one against Senegal and one against Germany. Crucial preparation will be done over the next few weeks. There will surely be more late-night meetings between Pochettino, his staff, and U.S. Soccer to finalize World Cup plans.

    "I'm confident that Mauricio and the team are 100 percent focused on this summer," Batson said. "They're excited. They were among the first people here this morning, and they were the last to leave last night. They couldn't be more excited about being here in our new home.

    "A lot of what Mauricio talked about with our entire staff earlier today is around how we turn this house into our home. They're huge believers in that. They know the impact that it had in Argentina. They have obviously seen the impact that's had in other organizations they've been a part of, and they're very focused on the national team and how important it is to this country."

    The process of turning U.S. Soccer's new facility into a home began this week. It remains to be seen how long Pochettino himself will call that facility home. What matters to everyone in camp, though, is that he's calling it home this summer with all eyes, including the coach's, on the World Cup.

    "The World Cup is completely different," Pochettino said. "It's about how you arrive. It's about the mentality."

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