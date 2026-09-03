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Khaled Mahmoud

Hull City release scathing statement as new signing Robinio Vaz is targeted with racist abuse online

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R. Vaz
Premier League

Hull City have issued an official response after new signing Robinio Vaz was targeted with 'abhorrent' racist abuse on social media immediately after his arrival. The French forward, who joined the Tigers on a season-long loan from Roma, was greeted by a wave of discriminatory comments on the club's official announcement posts.

  • Hull City condemn 'abhorrent' social media abuse

    Premier League newcomers Hull City have taken a firm stand against online hate after their deadline day acquisition, Vaz, was subjected to racist messages. The club was forced to remove a social media post intended to welcome the 19-year-old forward after it was flooded with offensive replies.

    In a detailed statement, the club expressed their disgust: 'Hull City condemns the abhorrent racist abuse directed towards our new signing Robinio Vaz on social media. No individual should ever experience discriminatory abuse, and the club will provide Robinio with our full support. Hull City has a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination and in the last 24 hours, we have been in communication with the Premier League, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out and the relevant social media companies.'

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    Working with police to identify offenders

    The Tigers have confirmed they are taking legal and investigative steps to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. The club is actively coordinating with law enforcement to track down the accounts responsible for the vitriol directed at the French youth international.

    Continuing their statement, Hull City added: 'We are also working with Humberside Police and other relevant authorities to identify the accounts responsible for this disgusting abuse, so that appropriate action can be taken against those individuals. We are delighted that Robinio has joined our Hull City family, and we know our supporters share our excitement to watch him in action at the MKM Stadium. We stand with Robinio and encourage all supporters to continue to report any form of discrimination.'

  • High-profile arrival from the Italian capital

    Vaz arrives at the MKM Stadium with plenty still to prove despite the sizeable price tag attached to his name. The French forward only moved to Italy in January, when Roma paid a fee in the region of £17 million to sign him from Marseille, though he struggled to make an impact after scoring just once in Serie A last term.

    Now under the guidance of Sergej Jakirovic, Vaz is looking to kickstart his career in England. The deal includes an option for Hull City to make the transfer permanent at the end of July, providing the teenager with a clear pathway to a long-term future in the Premier League. Vaz himself appeared focused on the task at hand, simply posting 'New chapter' on his Instagram account to mark the beginning of his journey with the East Yorkshire outfit.

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  • Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Flying start for the Premier League Tigers

    On the pitch, Hull City have been the surprise package of the early Premier League season, sitting third in the table after a perfect start. They shocked the division by defeating Manchester United on the opening weekend and followed that up with a gritty victory over fellow promoted side Coventry City.

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