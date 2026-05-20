Hull owner calls for direct Premier League promotion instead of play-off final vs Middlesbrough after Southampton expelled in spying scandal

Ilicali believes the most logical solution to the current Championship crisis is to send the Tigers directly to the top flight. Following the expulsion of Southampton for spying on opponents, the EFL has moved to install Middlesbrough in the final, despite Boro failing to win their semi-final tie. Ilicali, however, argues that as the remaining original finalist, Hull should not have to play a replacement opponent.

Speaking via Asist Analiz, the Turkish owner explained the stance being taken by his legal team, saying: "Under normal circumstances, two teams have reached the final and one has been disqualified. Our lawyers’ opinion is that we should go directly to the Premier League, but they’re examining it right now. We can’t say anything definitive. It’s a bit of a messy situation."