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Hull owner calls for direct Premier League promotion instead of play-off final vs Middlesbrough after Southampton expelled in spying scandal
Legal push for automatic promotion
Ilicali believes the most logical solution to the current Championship crisis is to send the Tigers directly to the top flight. Following the expulsion of Southampton for spying on opponents, the EFL has moved to install Middlesbrough in the final, despite Boro failing to win their semi-final tie. Ilicali, however, argues that as the remaining original finalist, Hull should not have to play a replacement opponent.
Speaking via Asist Analiz, the Turkish owner explained the stance being taken by his legal team, saying: "Under normal circumstances, two teams have reached the final and one has been disqualified. Our lawyers’ opinion is that we should go directly to the Premier League, but they’re examining it right now. We can’t say anything definitive. It’s a bit of a messy situation."
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Chaos following the Spygate verdict
The controversy stems from revelations that Southampton sent an intern to watch Middlesbrough's training sessions ahead of their semi-final clash. While the Saints have admitted to the breach of regulations, they are currently fighting the severity of the punishment. The club’s CEO, Phil Parsons, has already confirmed that the club appealed this week's decision to remove them from the play-offs and impose a future points deduction.
The uncertainty has left Hull City in a difficult sporting position. They have spent over a week preparing for a specific tactical challenge against one opponent, only to have the identity of their rival changed just days before the scheduled Wembley showpiece. For Ilicali, this represents an unfair sporting disadvantage that justifies an automatic promotion spot.
Disruption to Wembley preparations
Ilicali was vocal about how the late changes have affected his squad’s ability to prepare for the most valuable game in world football. The shift from preparing for Southampton to suddenly facing Middlesbrough has left the coaching staff with very little time to pivot their tactical approach. The Tigers owner highlighted the logistical nightmare the club currently faces as they wait for a final ruling on the Saints' appeal.
“We had been preparing for Southampton for 10 days. All the planning, analysis, and work was focused on them. Now, with the days left until the final, the opponent has changed. Tomorrow the players are off, Thursday is the last serious training session. We’ll prepare for the new opponent with one training session,” Ilicali added.
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Comparison to previous scandals
While Hull push for promotion, Southampon remain focused on the "disproportionate" nature of their expulsion. The Saints have pointed toward previous scouting controversies, such as the Leeds United incident in 2019, which resulted only in a financial penalty. They argue that being denied a game worth over £200 million is a punishment far beyond any ever seen in the English game.
However, Hull's leadership feels they are the primary victims of the drama. By being forced to play a "lucky loser" in Middlesbrough on such short notice, they believe the integrity of the play-off system has been compromised. As it stands, the final is still slated for May 23, but with legal challenges flying from both sides, the road to the Premier League has never looked more complicated.