AFP
Hulk delivers blunt verdict on Neymar's chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad
Selection debate intensifies
The discussion surrounding Neymar’s international future reached a new peak following Atletico Mineiro’s 1-0 defeat to Santos in the Brasileirao. When questioned directly about whether the 34-year-old should be included in the upcoming tournament plans, veteran striker Hulk opted for a measured, non-committal response rather than a show of public support. This comes at a sensitive time for the national team, as Neymar has not featured for the Selecao since a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in October 2023.
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No guarantees offered
Despite having shared the pitch with Neymar on 33 occasions for the national side, Hulk remained focused on his own club commitments when asked to weigh in on the national team's biggest dilemma. Addressing the media following his side's domestic fixture, the former Porto forward stated: "I apologise, but I was focused on the match. I'm not the one who has to decide who goes to the World Cup. If he deserves it, he'll go."
Ancelotti demands proof
Ancelotti has maintained a cautious stance, insisting that reputation alone will not secure a place in his final selection for the 2026 showpiece. While the Italian coach acknowledges the immense talent Neymar possesses, he has placed the burden of proof on the player to demonstrate physical readiness over the next two months.
Discussing the criteria for inclusion and Neymar’s recent progress since returning to club football at Santos, Ancelotti told L'Equipe: "He's a great talent, and it's normal that people think he can help us win the next World Cup. He still has two months to show that he has the qualities to play in the next World Cup. After his knee injury, Neymar has made a good comeback; he's scoring goals. He needs to continue in this direction and improve his fitness. He's on the right track."
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Neymar's fitness race
The former Barcelona star faces a critical two-month window to convince the coaching staff that he can still contribute to a squad that has already begun looking toward younger profiles. Brazil's upcoming schedule will serve as the final testing ground before they enter a favourable World Cup group featuring Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. With 128 caps and a record 79 goals to his name, the forward's legacy is secure, but his fitness must improve significantly to survive Ancelotti's final cull.