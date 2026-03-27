Hugo Ekitike enjoying 'pivotal year' as Liverpool and France forward opens up on playing with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele ahead of World Cup

Reflecting on his role within a star-studded offensive unit, Ekitike spoke of the tactical advantages of playing with elite creators. The forward remains grounded despite his prolific form, which has seen him tally 17 goals across all competitions this season.

He told TF1: "With players like Kylian and Ousmane, I have the opportunity to go wherever I want. I like being able to be free and all the better if I gain points. I'm enjoying myself and helping the French team win. I still have a lot of progress to make, this is a pivotal year for me. It's a real source of pride, I'm taking everything I can get. I hope I'll be there [at the World Cup], I'm continuing to do what I'm doing."