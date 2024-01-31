Huge blow for Juventus! USMNT star Tim Weah misses training due to mysterious illness ahead of Serie A title showdown against Inter Milan

Aditya Gokhale
Tim Weah Juventus 2023Getty Images
Timothy WeahUSAJuventusInter vs JuventusInterSerie A

Timothy Weah reportedly missed training for Juventus on Tuesday due to an unspecified illness, and may miss their crucial clash against Inter Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tim Weah misses training
  • Reported to be out with illness
  • Could miss the Derby d'Italia

Editors' Picks