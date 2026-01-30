Goal.com
How PSG became a cultural phenomenon as French giants prepare for London takeover

Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed a meteoric rise on and off the pitch over the last decade or so, growing their global profile exponentially and ending the long, long wait to become European champions. In February, PSG will take over a corner of the English capital in a showcase of the cultural phenomenon the French giants have become.

After years of obscurity, PSG are now a force to be reckoned with in pretty much all aspects, finding unprecedented success domestically since their Qatar-backed takeover in 2011 and finally claiming an elusive Champions League crown for the first time in 2025 as they obliterated Inter in the final in Munich.

That level of success has seen the club become a global brand over the course of the last 15 years, as their monied owners invested not only in the most high-profile players on the planet, but also in image, visibility and symbolism, taking advantage of the cultural clout of the city they call home.

Now, they are flexing their new-found worldwide appeal by taking over London (well, a small corner of it). Spread across four floors of a traditional townhouse, Ici C'est Paris 'La Maison' is landing soon.

  • PSG Champions LeagueGetty Images

    Success on the pitch...

    PSG's global profile has grown exponentially over the last 15 years since their takeover by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011, beginning what would be a glittering new era for the club that shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon.

    Their success has been fuelled by near-limitless spending, which has seen some of world football's very biggest names pass through the doors of the Parc des Princes over the years, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and, of course, Neymar - all of whom drew millions of eyes to the goings on at Parc des Princes, where there has been no shortage of silverware and drama.

    They may well have moved into a different epoch now - leaving their superstar phase behind them under Luis Enrique and reaping the rewards by claiming a first-ever Champions League crown in 2025 - but that newly-established global profile still endures, as they have manoeuvred themselves right up there among the world's biggest clubs.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSGAFP

    …And off it

    That modern success and the unprecedented, meteoric rise that has come with it has been expertly harnessed off the pitch, with the club's marketeers really leaning into being the French capital's best and biggest club, while taking cues from one of the most inspiring cities on the entire planet.

    Paris is one of the fashion capitals of the world and is renowned for its cultural depth, most notably fashion, art, music and design, and that is something the club has really tapped into to almost reinvent itself under QSI, with the club's brand and synergy with its home city as strong as any other on the planet. It's not dissimilar to the juggernaut that is Arsenal's partnership with adidas, with the Gunners absolutely synonymous with north London.

    Against the backdrop of the ever-increasing popularity of the intersection of fashion and football, the timing feels perfect for PSG.

  • BASKET-PSG-JERSEY-JORDANAFP

    Air Jordan connection

    The collaboration with Nike's basketball line Air Jordan has been particularly prolific for Les Parisiens. As lucrative as it is innovative, the partnership began in 2018 as a deal was signed for the release of various co-branded apparel and footwear.

    Air Jordan's 'Jumpman' logo has been emblazoned on PSG away, third and fourth kits in place of the Nike Swoosh in the years since, even featuring on their home shirt in 2021-22, when superstars Messi, Mbappe and Neymar were all plying their trade at Parc des Princes.

    Of course, the collaboration stretched far beyond the pitch, nodding to basketball's popularity in France with co-branded sneakers for the court and piggybacking on the streetwear boom with track jackets and bottoms.

    The 2025 Jordan Wings X PSG luxury streetwear collection was particularly iconic, released in the year the club would end its Champions League hoodoo. "As we celebrate our 40-year anniversary, Jordan Brand continues to push the boundaries of greatness", Nike's chief design officer, Jason Mayden, said at the time. "Through our continued collaboration with PSG, we are elevating sport, style and culture."

  • PSG La MaisonPSG

    'Experiential laboratory' arrives in London

    While they already have a London store - becoming the first non-British sports club to open an official outlet in the city in 2023 - PSG have now come up with a unique way to showcase their burgeoning brand on the other side of the Channel as they prepare to take over the English capital.

    The French giants are launching Ici C'est Paris 'La Maison' in the heart of the West End, as a traditional townhouse is transformed into a "experiential hub" across four storeys. The intention is to give an unparalleled insight into the club's "creative universe" at the crossroads of sport, culture and the famous, coveted Parisian lifestyle.

    If you're wondering where the name comes from, 'Ici C'est Paris' (which translates as 'This is Paris') is taken from one of PSG's most iconic chants, with the slogan independently becoming a powerful symbol of the club's identity in recent years as their brand grows.

  • PSG La MaisonPSG

    Four floors of fun

    'La Maison' will unfold across four storeys of a traditional townhouse in London's historic Cavendish Square, with a different offering and vibe on each level, with something for everyone.

    On the ground floor, alongside an interactive art installation, you'll find the Training Room, where pre-game rituals will be reinterpreted through movement, breathing exercises and recovery. Sessions will range from run club warm-ups and high-intensity circuits to accessible classes and kids yoga, with everything designed for all ages and abilities.

    Upstairs you can get a taste of the Parisian lifestyle at the Ici C'est Paris Cafe, which offers a curated coffee and patisserie experience "inspired by Parisian savoir-faire", or 'know-how'. Once you've had an espresso and croissant, you can check out a PSG concept store and "sneaker lab", where you can get your hands on exclusive collaborations and limited-edition drops throughout the week-long residency.

    The second floor will be home to 'The Lounge', intended to capture "the creative dialogue between Paris and London". The space will bring together music, performance and conversation, hosting a programme of DJs and musicians, as well as talks and workshops on various aspects of the respective cultures that make the two cities what they are.

    One the final storey you'll find a more exclusive experience in the form of a registration-only private dining room, featuring menus created specifically for the event by chefs from both London and Paris.

  • FRANCE-FBL-PSG-STADIUMAFP

    'Paris at the heart of the PSG identity'

    Speaking ahead of the launch, PSG's chief brand officer, Fabien Allegre, said: "Paris lies at the heart of the Paris Saint-Germain identity. It is a constant source of inspiration that fuels our creativity and our openness to the world.

    "With Ici C’est Paris La Maison London, we bring this identity to life through a place of creation and sharing, designed to connect our international fans with the Parisian universe and art de vivre."

    The event will run from 10am to 6pm every day from Wednesday, February 11, to Sunday, February 15, at 14 Cavendish Square. Entry is free and open to all. You can register for priority access here.

