Inter are serious about signing Guglielmo Vicario. The Nerazzurri’s plans for the summer include finding a new goalkeeper after deciding – barring any dramatic U-turns – to part ways with Sommer: the Swiss player’s contract expires in June, the club has decided not to renew his contract, and Josep Martinez is not yet considered ready to take on the role of first-choice goalkeeper next season. For this reason, Inter are beginning to make moves to find a replacement for Sommer, with the Tottenham goalkeeper identified as one of their targets and for whom a first concrete move has already been made.
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How much is Vicario worth to Tottenham: Inter’s move, Ausilio’s trip and the transfer saga
TOTTENHAM'S OFFER FOR VICARIO
Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, flew to London on Thursday 19 March to try and speed up negotiations for Vicario, with the player having already given Inter the green light. The goalkeeper, born in 1996, is having a difficult season in England; his side, Tottenham, are in serious danger of relegation and he is one of the players seriously considering a move away at the end of the season. Furthermore, his relationship with Igor Tudor has not taken off, and in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid, the manager left Vicario out of the starting line-up. The player is valued at around €30 million; his contract expires in 2028, but as mentioned, there is a real possibility that the Italian goalkeeper will leave England this summer.
INTER-VICARIO: THE BACKSTORY
Guglielmo Vicario has long been on Inter’s radar; the club had already tried to sign him in the summer of 2023 when he was at Empoli. On that occasion, the Nerazzurri had shown interest in the player, who had expressed a willingness to move to Milan; Empoli were asking for €20 million, but at the time Marotta and Ausilio were involved in other negotiations and had asked for more time. Negotiations were put on hold, and Tottenham entered the fray, wrapping up the deal within a few hours and bringing the player to London.