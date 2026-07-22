AFP
Revealed: How much David Beckham earned from 2026 World Cup - with Man Utd & England legend enhancing billion-pound net worth
Advertising dominance fuels massive payday
While Spain may have taken the glory on the pitch, former England captain Beckham has been branded the real winner of the 2026 World Cup after pocketing a staggering £19 million during the tournament, according to Marketing Made Clear via The Sun. Despite his playing days ending over a decade ago, the 51-year-old remains one of the most marketable faces in global sport, appearing in almost every commercial break throughout the competition.
Market analysts have closely monitored his commercial output, estimating that brand Beckham raked in the massive eight-figure sum from a diverse range of endorsements. Industry monitor Marketing Made Clear stated: "Brands work with Beckham because he is dependable and recognisable."
- Getty Images Sport
A portfolio of global blue-chip partners
The sheer scale of Beckham’s commercial involvement during the tournament was unprecedented for a retired athlete. He was seen plugging everything from financial institutions to snacks, featuring in campaigns for the Bank of America and Lay’s crisps. His portfolio also included major roles for American DIY giant Home Depot, fast-food behemoth McDonald’s, and legendary beer brand Stella Artois.
Brand and culture expert Nick Ede explained that the World Cup represents a unique opportunity for celebrities of Beckham's stature to maximize their value. "Brands are willing to spend tens of millions securing celebrities who can instantly grab attention during the commercial breaks because they know they’re reaching an audience of billions," explains Nick.
Maintaining cultural relevance through stardom
Beckham was not the only member of his family to benefit from the World Cup spotlight, as his son Brooklyn also secured a notable deal. Brooklyn reportedly earned around $1 million for his appearance in a DoorDash advert, which featured a self-referential nod to his family life. However, Sir David remain the primary draw for elite sponsors.
Further analysis of the celebrity landscape during the tournament highlighted Beckham’s supreme earning power compared to other major stars. While music icons like Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Blackpink's Lisa also enjoyed significant paydays through performances and streams, Beckham's consistent presence across the advertising breaks ensured he remained at the forefront of the commercial narrative.
- Getty Images Sport
Legacy and the billionaire status
The financial success seen during the 2026 cycle, which further enhanced a £1.185 billion net worth shared with his Spice Girl wife, Victoria, is a continuation of Beckham's journey as Britain's first billionaire sportsman. Having won league titles in England, Spain, the United States, and France, as well as the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999, his trophy cabinet is well-stocked. However, his post-retirement career has arguably been more successful in financial terms.
His story serves as a blueprint for modern footballers looking to build a brand that transcends the game itself. From the East End of London to the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Beckham’s trajectory remains unparalleled in the sporting world.
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