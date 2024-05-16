How many goals has Erling Haaland scored during his career? Man City superstar's crazy stats in full

The Norway international has been scoring for fun throughout his career, but just how many times in total has he found the net?

Death, taxes and Erling Haaland scoring. The three certainties in life.

The Manchester City attacker has been scoring for fun following his move to the Premier League and ended the 2022-23 campaign as the top goal scorer, breaking plenty of records along the way.

That was by no means the first time Haaland was banging in goals for fun, though.

He did it at Borussia Dortmund. He did it at Red Bull Salzburg. He did it at Molde. And he did it during his time with the Bryne youth academy.

And we haven't even talked about his performances for the national team at both youth and senior level yet.

Remember when he scored nine goals in one game at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019?!

Yes, we agree, the man is an absolute phenomenon and he seems destined to break all sorts of goalscoring records in the years to come.

Just how many goals has he scored so far, though?

Let's take a look.

