Houston, we don't have a problem: Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell and forward Yazmeen Ryan step up for USWNT at their home stadium

Houston Dash duo represent well for USWNT against Colombia, as Campbell and Ryan start and contribute at their NWSL home field

HOUSTON - There's nothing quite like playing at home. Familiar turf and faces, and a gameday routine that is almost exactly as is during the club season. For Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, this SheBelieves Cup is just that - the tournament has returned for its 10th year and the first stop of the tournament was Thursday night at Shell Energy Stadium.

Campbell has played for the Dash since 2017 and one of her best seasons with the club as rookie, earning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honors. On Thursday, she stepped onto her home turf in downtown Houston wearing a different jersey than her NWSL home kit, this time representing the U.S. women's national team.

Campbell has been on the USWNT since the Under-17 days, and was named to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic roster as well as an alternate for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Playing at your home field for both your club and country is a rare experience, and Campbell recognizes that. Also on the USWNT roster for the SheBelieves Cup is newly signed Dash forward Yazmeen Ryan. Ryan joined the Dash from NJ/NY Gotham FC, and although she hasn't officially played for the Dash yet at Shell Energy Stadium, she will soon.

On a freezing night in Houston, both Campbell and Ryan started for the USWNT. Campbell went on to earn a clean sheet in goal, and Ryan chipped in an assist in 33rd minute to a crashing Catarina Macario, as the USWNT rolled to a 2-0 victory.