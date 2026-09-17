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Former Manchester United defender Henning Berg leads Omonia Nicosia to historic 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in UEL opener
Historic win in the European opener
Omonia Nicosia celebrated a famous victory in their opening fixture of the new UEFA Europa League season after securing a memorable 1-0 win against Spanish opponents Celta Vigo. Guided by former Manchester United defender Henning Berg, the Cyprus side produced a disciplined performance on home soil to kick off their continental campaign in style. The decisive moment arrived late in the contest when defender Jure Balkovec broke the deadlock in the 88th minute with a phenomenal strike from outside the area.
The hard-fought triumph got the team's European journey off to a dream start and sent supporters into raptures.
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Balkovec's late brilliance seals victory
Matchwinner Jure Balkovec reflected on the collective effort after the match, highlighting the team's resilience against a high-calibre opponent. While Celta Vigo posed a constant threat and forced several fine saves during the first half, Omonia stayed organised and capitalised when their moment arrived.
"I am very happy, not only for the goal but for the great victory, we must continue like this," Balkovec said. "Celta are a very good team and had good chances, which gives even more value to our victory. If I am given the opportunity to try my foot, I will do it."
Berg praises tactical discipline and energy
Head coach and former Manchester United star Henning Berg expressed immense pride in his players, praising how they handled the pressure and tactical demands of the match. Despite absorbing spells of pressure, particularly in the second half, the team maintained their defensive shape before striking the killer blow.
"It is a big win and I am very impressed by my players and how they handled the match, the opponent's pressure and how we went on the transition," Berg noted. "We have to be happy with this victory. It is a big win and a great success."
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Quick turnaround for domestic action
With a famous European scalp safely secured under Berg's leadership to start the UEL season, Omonia cannot afford to dwell on the celebrations for long as domestic commitments loom large. The squad must immediately shift their focus back to league action with an upcoming fixture against Krasava ENY on Sunday evening. Maintaining momentum from this historic European night will be the primary objective as they juggle multiple competitions.
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