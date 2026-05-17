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‘A bit of blood’ - Hearts star reveals team-mates injured during ‘complete chaos’ at Celtic Park as fans flooded the field following dramatic title decider
Chaos erupts at Parkhead
The Scottish Premiership title decider ended in ugly scenes as Celtic fans stormed the pitch following a last-gasp 3-1 victory over Hearts. The win secured the Hoops' 56th league title in the most dramatic fashion possible, but the celebrations were marred by reports of physical altercations between the invading crowds and the visiting players.
Borchgrevink, who was on the bench for Derek McInnes' side, has become the first player to provide a detailed account of the mayhem. The Norwegian defender watched from the sidelines as the situation escalated rapidly deep into injury time, leaving staff and players fearing for their safety as they were surrounded by the masses.
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Players left bloodied in the scrum
According to Borchgrevink, the scenes were far from a harmless celebration. He revealed that several members of the Hearts squad returned to the dressing room with physical signs of the struggle, following a club statement that cited "serious physical and verbal abuse" toward the team and coaching staff.
Speaking about the immediate aftermath of the third goal, as quoted by The Herald Scotland, Borchgrevink said: "It was complete chaos. Before we had time to gather our wits, we saw that some of our key players were being surrounded. It was hard to take in everything that was happening. People were getting worried. I was on the bench and we ran out to shield the others. Everyone eventually made it back in unharmed, though with a bit of blood here and there."
A frantic escape to the bus
The intensity of the situation meant that the Hearts players were unsure if the match had even officially concluded when they were hurried off the pitch by security. The priority shifted instantly from the result of the game to the safe evacuation of the playing squad and their families from the stadium area.
Borchgrevink explained the confusion during the exit: "At that point, we didn’t even know if the match had been called for full time yet and we were escorted off. Only then were we told the match was over and by then it was just a matter of getting away and onto the bus quickly. We haven’t had a chance to take stock yet. Everyone was fine, and then it was a matter of checking on family and supporters and they’re all fine too, as far as I know. So we’ve been standing here trying to take stock."
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Heartbreak on and off the pitch
For Hearts, the physical nature of the post-match scenes added insult to injury after they had led the match for a significant period. Losing the game so late, and with it the chance to disrupt Celtic's title charge, left a bitter taste in the mouth of the former Valerenga man and his team-mates.
Reflecting on the sporting disappointment alongside the security failures, Borchgrevink added: "First and foremost, it’s brutal that we were in the lead for so long and lost it at the finish line. And that’s what we’re left with now."