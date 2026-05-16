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Hearts demand 'strongest action possible' amid reports players were physically assaulted as Celtic fans invade pitch before full-time whistle in dramatic Premiership title decider
A chaotic conclusion
The Scottish Premiership season has concluded in a state of absolute chaos following a massive security breach at Celtic Park. In what was meant to be a celebration of the domestic game, the atmosphere turned toxic as supporters flooded the field before the referee could officially signal the end of the match. The resulting disorder left players and coaching staff fearing for their safety, with the Hearts players heading down the tunnel.
Hearts did not mince words in their immediate response to the incident, describing the events as a stain on the national game. The club released an official statement saying: "Heart of Midlothian utterly condemns the shameful scenes at Celtic Park this afternoon which have, once again, embarrassed Scottish football. Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing. We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland. We will make no further comment at this time other than to say that it is completely unacceptable that our players and staff were put in that situation."
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Investigation and police dialogue
The severity of the situation became clear when it was revealed that the Jambos' squad had been physically targeted during the melee. As fans swarmed the playing surface, the Hearts contingent found themselves trapped in a "menacing" environment that forced an immediate evacuation of the pitch. The club confirmed that the danger was so significant that they were unable to fulfil their post-match media obligations, prioritising the physical well-being of their personnel over television and press interviews. Some players were still wearing their full kit when they headed for the team bus.
Explaining the decision to bypass the usual media protocol, the club stated: "Given the menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium, our entire staff had no alternative but to leave immediately, without undertaking post-match media duties. To our media partners, we apologise, but the safety of our staff was our prime focus during these unacceptable scenes. The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end, and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish."
Demands for unprecedented sanctions
With the eyes of the football world on Glasgow, Hearts have called upon the Scottish Football Association and the SPFL to send a clear message. The Edinburgh club believes that a simple fine will not suffice given the reported physical nature of the assaults. The integrity of the league has been called into question, and the hierarchy at Tynecastle expects the authorities to act decisively to ensure such scenes are never repeated in the top flight.
The club's statement continued: "Our players were then denied the opportunity to thank our magnificent fans – sensational to a person – for their backing this afternoon and all season long. We expect the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters and the integrity of our game."
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Hearts finish second after late defeat
The disgraceful scenes at Celtic Park have only added to the heartbreak, as the title slipped through Hearts' fingers in the final moments. Despite the crushing bitterness of losing the league – after leading the table for 250 days – the club remains immensely proud of the giant leap the team has taken throughout the 2025/26 season.
Closing their statement with a tribute to the team, the club said, "This season has seen Hearts capture the imagination of football fans, not only in Scotland but the world over. We pay tribute to Derek McInnes, his staff, the first team and the supporters, who have done the club proud this season. None of them deserved the disgraceful scenes that unfolded."