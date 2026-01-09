‘He will not be part of our sporting plan’ - San Diego FC set to move on from Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano before 2026 season

While the club avoided detailing specific incidents, Lozano’s situation grew more uncertain late last season following a disciplinary matter that led to his exclusion from a match against the Portland Timbers. His fit within the squad also became a talking point internally.

“We appreciate Hirving’s contributions last year,” Heaps explained. “But as the season went on, considering our style of play and the environment we’re building, we felt it was better to move in another direction. At this level, every player has to be fully committed on and off the ball, including in training.”

Head coach Mickey Varas, reacting to the decision, said San Diego had shown they can be successful without Lozano in the lineup.

"Our focus is always on the collective," Varas said. "and it's about pushing the team chemistry this year, and, listen: We've played plenty of games with the team without him in the roster, and that team played very, very well."