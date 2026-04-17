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Oliver Maywurm

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He was instrumental in saving VfB Stuttgart: Is BVB pursuing a Premier League star eager to move?

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K. Mavropanos

Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who previously played for Stuttgart, is reportedly on Borussia Dortmund’s radar.

Sky reports that BVB have been weighing up a summer move for West Ham United’s centre-back over the past few weeks.

  • Reports suggest Mavropanos is keen to leave West Ham, who are fighting relegation, at the end of the season despite having a contract until 2028. He is seeking a fresh challenge. Sky claims several Bundesliga clubs, including BVB, are monitoring the situation, while other Premier League suitors are also mentioned.

    Borussia Dortmund are in the market for a new centre-back, with Niklas Süle set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. Emre Can is sidelined indefinitely with a cruciate ligament tear, and although Nico Schlotterbeck recently extended his contract until 2031, the new deal reportedly includes a release clause that could let the German international join a handful of elite clubs as early as after the World Cup.

    Sky reports that any Dortmund approach is likely to be complicated by West Ham’s high valuation; however, should the 17th-placed side be relegated, the club may have to lower its asking price.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-WOLVESAFP

    Set for BVB? Konstantinos Mavropanos is poised to return to the Bundesliga.

    Mavropanos is familiar with the Bundesliga from his time at VfB Stuttgart. The Greek centre-back moved to Arsenal from his home country in 2018 as a highly rated prospect, and the Gunners later sent him on loan to second-tier side 1. FC Nürnberg for the second half of the 2019/20 campaign. That stint was followed by a two-year loan move to Stuttgart, and in 2021 the club made the transfer permanent for a fee of just under €4 million.

    During three seasons in Stuttgart, Mavropanos established himself as a first-team mainstay, clocking 80 Bundesliga outings and six goals. In 2022/23 he was instrumental in VfB’s survival, netting the early opener in the 3-0 first-leg play-off win over Hamburger SV.

    In summer 2023, West Ham paid a fee of €20 million for the Greek international, and in recent months the 28-year-old has established himself with a series of commanding displays for the London club.

  • Konstantinos Mavropanos’s statistics this season


    Games 29

    29 goals

    Goals

    3 assists

    Assists

    0 yellow cards

    Yellow cards

    2


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