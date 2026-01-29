‘He's still got it' - Harry Maguire hails interim boss Michael Carrick and reveals ex-Man Utd midfielder still showing his quality in training

United are off to a strong start under the former England star following his appointment as Ruben Amorim's replacement. The Red Devils have pulled off sensational wins against Manchester City and Arsenal under his guardianship. While pundits and fans have been impressed by his impact on United's performances, it seems the coach is regularly leaving his players in awe on the training field.

According to Maguire, Carrick has not lost the technical quality that made him the heartbeat of United’s midfield for over a decade. Speaking on the latest episode of the Inside Carrington podcast, the centre-back disclosed that the interim boss frequently steps into training drills to demonstrate what he wants, often with humiliating ease for the current squad.

Maguire described a recent session where Carrick’s ability to "bang it through the lines" left the players in awe. "He still does demos in passing drills and he still bangs it through the lines like he’s still got it," Maguire laughed. "He was doing the demos the other day, and I think he did two passes. Everyone did about 300. I think his two were the best I’ve seen out of them all!"

The technical excellence serves as a reminder to the squad that their manager has played at the very highest level, winning every major trophy available during his playing days at Old Trafford. "But no, he’s still got it," Maguire added. "And he’s really hands-on in training."