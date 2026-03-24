"He's pushing it hard behind the scenes!" BVB's spectacular summer transfer is apparently heating up

According to the report, Watzke is working “tirelessly behind the scenes” to ensure that the Englishman, who is set to leave Manchester United “one hundred per cent” on a free transfer, will once again pull on the black and yellow shirt in the future. “He loves Jadon Sancho,” the Sky report states, adding that the 25-year-old is now fully aware that BVB, in the person of Watzke, are desperate to sign him.

At the same time, Sancho, who is currently still on loan at Aston Villa, has received several enquiries from other clubs. It is therefore now a decision that the player must make. The door is open, and Dortmund reportedly also assume that Sancho is prepared to accept a massive pay cut compared to his XXL contract at Manchester United in order to return.