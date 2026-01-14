‘He's had his chances!' - Marcus Rashford brutally told his Man Utd days are 'OVER' regardless of whether Barcelona decide against triggering permanent transfer option

The narrative surrounding Rashford’s future has taken another twist following the dismissal of Amorim at United. With club legend Carrick stepping into the dugout for the remainder of the season, speculation had briefly mounted that the door could be left ajar for Rashford to return from his loan spell in Catalonia and reintegrate into the squad next summer. However, that optimism has been emphatically shut down by Murphy, who believes the forward's time in Manchester has reached a definitive conclusion.

Rashford is currently enjoying a new lease of life with La Liga leaders Barcelona, having joined them on a season-long loan last summer. He recently picked up his first piece of silverware in Spain, helping Hansi Flick's side defeat Real Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final. Yet, despite his resurgence abroad, the feeling back home is that his chapter at the Theatre of Dreams is closed, regardless of who is in charge.