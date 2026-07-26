'He is lying!' - Spain star Dani Olmo refuses to accept apology from Argentina assistant after post-World Cup final altercation

Ayala, a legendary former defender with 115 caps for the Albiceleste, had previously addressed the incident by claiming his physical reaction was provoked by the player.

Speaking to Valencia Capital Radio, the assistant coach admitted: "Of course I'm sorry. Given my position, ​I cannot allow a feeling, or whatever I might receive from ​the other party, to affect my mood or my actions. For me, we need to ​draw a line and leave it at that. It was more of a ​shove than anything else, it wasn't a punch as they're making it out to be."

He added: "It was a reaction to something he said, but that's it. If I see him, I'll ​obviously apologise to him in person."