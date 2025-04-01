'He has brought back our DNA' - Santiago Giménez reveals Javier Aguirre prioritizes results over playing beautifully with Mexico
The AC Milan player mentioned that El Tri's coach is not very interested in playing styles and addressed his own struggles in front of goal
- Mexico won its first Nations League title under 'Vasco'
- Santiago Giménez has four goals for El Tri in 32 matches.
- He is currently on an eight-game goal drought across all competitions.