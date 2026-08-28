'We have to trust the system' - Erling Haaland and Elliot Anderson speak out as Man City thrash Crystal Palace

The squad are visibly adapting to life under Maresca, with key figures immediately endorsing the manager. Haaland was quick to commend his colleagues and the new system. "Elliot [Anderson] was incredible," Haaland stated. "We have to trust the system, and we trust Enzo [Maresca] and what he wants to do."

Anderson also addressed his own development within the team. "I think I gotta be a little more structured," Anderson explained. "I'm learning to stay a bit more in my position." He added: "I felt more at home today. My first outing at the Etihad was special though I felt very nervous and two wins from two is great. Everyone is really happy and everyone gave their all. The game plan went just as we wanted."